JEPI: Is This Massive 11% Yield A Buy?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is a high-yielding ETF with low volatility.
  • That makes JEPI attractive for income investors looking for a stable pick.
  • There's a downside to JEPI's strategy, however.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Article Thesis

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is an income-generation-focused ETF that offers a hefty dividend yield of more than 11% at current prices. Retirees and other income investors thus could be very interested in this fund. However, investors should note the

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
46.04K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of July 24, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Kingdown.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, ABBV, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (21)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.