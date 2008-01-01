Builders FirstSource: Weak Housing Market Presents A Good Buying Opportunity

GS Analytics
Summary

  • In the short term, industry-wide headwinds should negatively affect BLDR’s revenue and margin.
  • The long-term outlook for the homebuilding industry is strong.
  • The company’s tuck-in acquisition strategy should benefit BLDR’s revenue and margin.
  • Synergy benefits and productivity initiatives should help the company in improving margins in the long run.

Investment Thesis

Single-family home starts are beginning to decline following the strong last two years of residential demand. Since Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) derives 74% of its revenue from the single-family housing market, the company is expected to report a

BLDR's recent acquisitions

BLDR's recent acquisitions (Investor Presentations)

New single-family housing starts

New single-family housing starts (FRED)

Revenue growth breakup

Revenue growth breakup (Company data, GS Analytics research)

Annualized single-family home starts

Annualized single-family home starts (FRED)

BLDR Yearly adjusted EBITDA margin

BLDR Yearly adjusted EBITDA margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research, 2022e EBITDA is midpoint of management guidance)

Adjusted EBITDA chart net of lumber price.

Adjusted EBITDA chart net of lumber price. (Investor presentation.)

GS Analytics
Financial Research firm with focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Pradeep R.

