JinkoSolar Is Growing Rapidly With A Good Margin Of Safety

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
16 Followers

Summary

  • JinkoSolar is growing at a rapid pace and taking more and more market share from competitors. I believe the current share price is presenting a good margin of safety for investors.
  • With assets growing at a much faster pace than liabilities and a strong cash position, JinkoSolar is in a good spot financially.
  • With the solar sector expected to grow 20% CAGR until 2027, JinkoSolar is a good bet to take advantage of the movement.
  • With so many tailwinds for the company and a strong financial position, I am strongly considering opening a position in the company in the near future.

Solar and wind power

hrui

Taking A Look At The Balance Sheet

Understanding the financial position of any company is an important part in evaluating whether or not you should invest in them or not. Some of the things I look at first for high-growth

The balance sheet and financial position of JinkoSolar

Balance Sheet Of JinkoSolar (JinkoSolar Q3 Earnings Report)

The balance sheet and financial position of JinkoSolar

Balance Sheet Of JinkoSolar (JinkoSolar Q3 Earnings Report)

A map showing the potential and current markets for the company

JinkoSolar´s Markets (JinkoSolar Q3 Earnings Report)

The income statement for JinkoSolar

Income Statement JinkoSolar (JinkoSolar Q3 Earnings Report)

The outlook and possible adoption for solar equipment

Solar Sector Outlook (Seia, Solar Industry Research Data)

A valuation chart of competitors in the sector

Valuation Of Competitors (Author´s Own Calculation)

The future price targets for JinkoSolar

Price Target For JinkoSolar (Author´s Own Calculations)

The current and last 5 years of cash flow for JinkoSolar

Cash Flow For JinkoSolar (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
16 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.