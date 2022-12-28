Buying Levels In SH Are Positive For The Market But Not The ETF

Summary

  • Buying levels in SH (the inverse S&P500 ETF) have remained high since this bear market began. This is not usually a good sign for the market.
  • But the market has been grinding lower and this fund is up 17.4%.
  • We still believe, however, the high level of bearish sentiment of investors makes this inverse fund a risky investment at this time.

The buying levels in the ProShares inverse S&P 500 fund (NYSEARCA:SH) is one of the nine sentiment indicators that goes into our Master Sentiment Index, which is explained (here). The nine indicators are

Chart Description automatically generated

Buying levels in SH (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Buying levels in SH graphed on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (Michael McDonald)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Net Asset Value of SH (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Shares Outstanding of SH (Michael McDonald)

Plots total assets against SPY

Total Assets of SH (ProShares)

