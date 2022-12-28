VioletaStoimenova

The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified insurance company Arch Capital (ACGL). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock gained 31.1%.

ACGL price vs 20,50,100 DMA ( )

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

51.10+Weighted Alpha

41.99% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 8.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.43%

Recently traded at $62.59 with 50 day moving average of $57.47

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $23.5 billion

P/E 15.88

Revenue expected to grow 17.20% this year and another 12.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 12.30% this year, an additional 37.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 4 buy and 1 hold opinion in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $55 to $70 with an average of $64.90

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 134 to 11 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 31 to 2 for the same result

4,700 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector - Financials

Industry - Property and Casualty Insurance

Ranked Overall - 1454 out of 4764

Ranked in Sector - 257 out of 666

Ranked in Industry - 10 out of 46

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »