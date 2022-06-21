Why We Closed Our Puts On Tesla And Are Staying On The Sidelines

Dec. 29, 2022 1:32 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)PCRFF, PCRFY, TM, TOYOF1 Comment
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tesla has experienced a steep declining run earlier this week, with the stock breaching the $110-level as investors mull implications of growing demand risks ahead of mounting macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Yet, the stock's latest market-defying rebound underscores investor confidence in Tesla's longer-term prospects still, implying that the near-term challenges have likely been priced in at current levels.
  • The following analysis will discuss key focus areas heading into the new year, as well as their implications on the stock's near-term outlook.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »
Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

In our recent series of articles on Tesla's stock (NASDAQ:TSLA), we outlined some of the key observations as well as catalysts that would potentially push it below the $150 level. The following analysis will dive into key watch items heading

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.39K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.