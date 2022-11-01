Disney: Demonstrating Their View Of The Future

Long Player
  • The Walt Disney Company's repayment of some debt indicates a cautious optimism for the future.
  • The retention of a decent cash balance indicates some hesitancy of future prospects until the free cash flow starts rolling in again.
  • Many parts of Walt Disney's business will return to pre-Covid levels of activity.
  • Parks and linear networks are the profit bright spots.
  • Disney movies need to return to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, losses will decline at the streaming business.
Walt Disney Studios sign is shown at its headquarters in Burbank, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) quarterly earnings report is usually a good pep talk, just like most quarterly reviews. But management's actual view of things is best demonstrated by management actions. Right now, those actions appear to point

Disney Summary Of The Cash Flow Statement Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Disney Summary Of The Cash Flow Statement Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 (Disney Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Disney Fourth Quarter Summary Of Parks & Experiences

Disney Fourth Quarter Summary Of Parks & Experiences (Disney Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Disney Financial Summary Of Linear Networks Results Fourth Quarter 2022

Disney Financial Summary Of Linear Networks Results Fourth Quarter 2022 (Disney Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2022)

Disney Presentation Of Streaming Subscriber Totals Comparison

Disney Presentation Of Streaming Subscriber Totals Comparison (Disney Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2022)

Top Grossing Movies Of All Time

Top Grossing Movies Of All Time (Wikipedia List December 28, 2022.)

Long Player
17.26K Followers
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Comments (2)

