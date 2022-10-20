AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Rises To 5-Week High

Dec. 29, 2022 2:15 PM ETDIA, IVV, SPY, VOO, VTI
Summary

  • Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, jumped 6.2 percentage points to 26.5%.
  • Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 25.9%.
  • Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, fell 4.7 percentage points to 47.6%.

Optimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market rose to a five-week high in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, jumped 6.2 percentage points to

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

