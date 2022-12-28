Bitfarms: A Crypto Winter Survivor Positioned To Rebound

Dec. 29, 2022 2:22 PM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF), BITF:CABTC-USD
BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bitfarms has faced a reset of expectations following the crash in Bitcoin prices.
  • A large balance sheet liquidity position along with ongoing production growth support a positive outlook into 2023.
  • The stock is speculative, but we believe it can outperform the price of Bitcoin to the upside in an eventual market recovery.
  • Risks here include the possibility the price of BTC declines further or the company fails to continue executing on its expansion strategy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is one of the world's largest Bitcoin mining companies with its operating hash rate representing approximately 2% of the global Bitcoin network. While the stock had a heyday back in 2021 reaching a peak market value

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Company IR

BITF metrics

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
16.57K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

The most extensive coverage on SA! We combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach to find "outside the box" ideas.

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITF, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.