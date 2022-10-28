The U.S. Housing Market In 2023: What To Expect

Summary

  • The second half of 2022 was historic for the US housing market.
  • Transaction volumes froze and prices started to decline.
  • A review of the 2022 housing market and what to expect in 2023.
  • The first half of 2023 will look like the second half of 2022.
  • Slow/declining housing volumes and deeper price declines.
Real Estate Market Crash - Falling Home Prices

mphillips007

The US housing market has been facing a downturn that shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Over the last several months, we have seen a total collapse in the volume of housing transactions and the early signs of price declines

Volume Leads Price

EPB Research

Existing Home Sales

NAR, EPB Research

New Home Sales

Census Bureau, EPB Research

Gross vs. Net Sales

John Burns Real Estate Consulting

Total US Home Sales

Census Bureau, NAR

Months Supply US Housing

Census Bureau, NAR, EPB Research

Months Supply Gap

NAR, Census Bureau, EPB Research

Home Prices vs. Months Supply.

Case-Shiller, NAR, Census Bureau, EPB Research

Months Supply

NAR, Census Bureau, EPB Research

Home Price Index

Case-Shiller, EPB Research

Home Price Declines

Case-Shiller, EPB Research

Home Price Declines

Case-Shiller, EPB Research

Home Price Crash

Case-Shiller, EPB Research

M2 Growth

Federal Reserve, EPB Research

Mortgage Spread

FRED, Federal Reserve, EPB Research

Months Supply

Census Bureau, NAR, EPB Research

Happy New Year,

Eric



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

