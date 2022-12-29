Kilroy Realty: Cheap Valuation, But Work-From-Home Remains A Big Headwind

Dec. 29, 2022 3:07 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)ARE, BXP
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Kilroy Realty are trading at a multi-year low valuation.
  • We believe the biggest risk for Kilroy is currently the work-from-home trend, but a recession could further complicate things.
  • The company does have some advantages compared to other office REITs, such as extremely high-quality properties, a strong balance sheet, and diversification in residential and life science buildings.

Eco-Friendly Open Plan Modern Office Interior With Tables, Office Chairs And Vertical Garden.

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

One of the highest quality office REITs in the US is without a doubt Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). This has not prevented its shares, however, from being obliterated by the work-from-home trend. As can be seen below, they are now

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kilroy Realty Office

Kilroy Realty Investor Presentation

Kastle Back to Work

Kastle

Kilroy NOI

Kilroy Realty Investor Presentation

Kilroy Realty In-place Rents

Kilroy Realty Investor Presentation

Kilroy Realty Sustainability

Kilroy Realty Investor Presentation

Kilroy Realty Valuation

Kilroy Realty Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.81K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.