Liquidity Services Stock Is Cheap But Isn't A Buy Yet

Mike Arnold profile picture
Mike Arnold
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Liquidity Services is an online marketplace for reselling surplus goods in the retail and capital goods markets, mostly under brands liquidation.com and allsurplus.com.
  • While growth in its core business slowed in Q4, it appears to be short term in nature as a result of less used car inventory from government sellers.
  • As businesses look to generate fresh working capital from excess/idle assets in 2023, Liquidity Services could benefit from growing supply coupled with its growing buyer base looking for value.
  • While the stock trades at less than 0.5x run-rate GMV, the stock sits underneath technical moving averages and insiders aren't buying the stock.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) needs to re-accelerate for the stock to be actionable.

Excavator at a construction site against the setting sun.

Avalon_Studio

There is a lot to like about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) as a business and investing theme as we enter 2023.

The most obvious reason is that the company runs a number of online marketplaces to resell used and excess

LQDT Q4 earnings release

LQDT Q4 results (LQDT Q4 earnings release)

This article was written by

Mike Arnold profile picture
Mike Arnold
2.96K Followers
Full-time investor searching for great management teams, clean capital structures & scalable growth.Inactive CPA and CFA.Always trying to learn from mistakes and to stick to a process.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.