Update on MicroStrategy Bitcoin Portfolio:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) closed at $147.74 per share, its low for the year, yesterday (December 27). The shares have generally been trading in sympathy with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is not particularly surprising given the 130,000 Bitcoin the company holds are by far the biggest determinant of its value. With Bitcoin at ~$16,700, this leveraged investment by MicroStrategy in Bitcoin at an average cost of ~$31,000, as I have noted in previous articles, is massively underwater to the tune of over 45%.

What is (somewhat) surprising is the company's announcement today (December 28) that it had added to this multibillion-dollar loss by purchasing a net 2,500 more Bitcoin at a net price of about $45 million (or ~$18,000 per unit). I say only "somewhat" surprising since I have argued that I believe MSTR Chairman using $2.4 billion of debt to buy a highly volatile asset (if one can call Bitcoin a true asset) is completely reckless and that the board of directors may be asleep or clueless in having enabled such a reckless bet to be made. If Bitcoin does not recover from these levels, the company's equity is severely impaired. When dealing with such irresponsible risk-taking on such a large scale, I suppose one shouldn't be surprised by continued foolishness.

However, I was fairly shocked by the nature of the purchases. The company bought and sold Bitcoin within a fairly tight window that is more indicative of a day trader's actions than a strategic investment. It announced today that it had:

Acquired 2,395 coins between November 1 and December 21 at an average price of $17,871 for $42.8 million total.

Sold 704 coins on December 22 for $16,776 at an average of $16,776 for $11.8 million total.

Bought 810 coins on December 24 for $16,845 for $13.6 million.

If anyone can provide a logical rational for essentially flipping Bitcoin like this, I'm all ears. Such trading does cut against the idea that this holding is entirely a long-term bet.

The net purchases worked out to 2,500 bitcoin that cost approximately $45 million. These trades were conducted by Macrostrategy LLC, the company's subsidiary that previously owned 30,051 coins using margin loans that can only be 50% loan to value. However, it appears the company used equity for the purchases rather than adding to the margin loan.

Funding Bitcoin Purchases Through Share Sales:

The company also announced that between October 1, 2022 and December 27, 2022, it issued 218,575 shares at an average price of $213.16, raising about $46.4 million. This sale is part of a previously disclosed shelf that allows the company to issue $500 million of equity.

Given that the stock closed below $150 on December 27th, those purchases look fairly decent. However, the equity raise suggests two things, neither of them good for shareholders.

The company will use spikes in the stock to raise equity.

Raised equity will be used to buy more Bitcoin rather than deleveraging.

Basically, it appears the company is happy to dilute shareholders to add to a potentially catastrophic bet. Another potential risk is the margin provider for Macrostrategy. Crypto-backed loan providers are under tremendous pressure thanks to the FTX explosion. Should Macrostrategy's margin provider fail, that would be another potential pressure point on MSTR.

Conclusion: MicroStrategy Remains a Terrible Investment

I continue to believe that an investment in MSTR is a terrible risk. Given the weak performance of the core software business and the amount and nature of the debt the company has taken on, the company's equity is essentially a massive and massively underwater, leverage bet on Bitcoin. If one wants to make a bet on Bitcoin recovering, one can simply just open a margin account at a number of regulated brokerages and buy Bitcoin there. I see no reason to start nearly $2 billion in the hole.