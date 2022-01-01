JPI: Highlighting Misconceptions About This 7.9%-Yielding Preferreds Term CEF

Summary

  • Preferreds closed-end funds continue to hold appeal for income investors due to their relatively high credit quality, modest duration, and high yields.
  • Term CEFs add another attractive feature due to the potential anchoring of the discount on the expected termination date of the fund as well as a return tailwind.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund is a term preferred CEF and shares attractive features of both types of securities.
  • The fund came up on the service, and we discuss a number of misconceptions about it.
  • JPI trades at a 4% discount and 7.9% yield and remains a holding in our Income Portfolios.
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Dec. 24.

Preferreds closed-end funds ("CEFs") remain key components of many income portfolios. This is due to their appealing combination of relatively high-quality holdings, modest duration, and attractive yields. In addition, term CEFs

