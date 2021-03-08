It Is What Is, AMD Is Not A Buy

Motek Moyen
Summary

  • I did dozens of buy AMD recommendations from 2014 to 2021. I am now changing my opinion.
  • AMD is losing market share on x86 processors and GPUs. The PC and discrete GPU markets are both declining.
  • AMD has suffered a YTD performance of -58.35%. Wall Street analysts remain bullish.
  • The big YTD decline of AMD’s stock has not eliminated its relative overvaluation. I rate AMD as a sell because of its GAAP forward P/E ratio of 48.47x.
  • Technical indicators are saying the negative price momentum has more fuel.

AMD office in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

The -58.35% YTD performance of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has not erased its prevailing relative overvaluation. After endorsing AMD as a buy 44 times, this no. 45 article is now a sell recommendation. My

AMD is losing market share on x86 processors

AMD.com

screenshot of worst performing stocks in 2022

financecharts.com

screenshot of x86 processors industry market share

Mezha.Media

top customers of Apple

Statista.com Premium

screenshot of motek moyen's winning buy recommendation for AMD

Seeking Alpha

Screenshot of AMD's TTM CAGR rates

Seeking Alpha

stochastic indicator is still bearish on AMD

stockta.com

big drop in Q3 net income is worrisome for AMD

Seeking Alpha

AMD's lower efficiency metrics makes it a sell

Seeking Alpha

screen shot of Wall Street's obstinate optimism

Seeking Alpha

AMD's market cap declined significantly this year

MacroTrends.net

This article was written by

Motek Moyen
My background is 20 years in the creative/advertising industry. I am a very bad writer, but please refer to my TipRanks history, or do a manual curation of my investing ideas here at Seeking Alpha. You will know that my stock picks are mostly winners. I like technical indicators and the Piotroski F-score is usually my no. 1 factor when evaluating the investment quality of a stock.

