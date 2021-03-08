JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

The -58.35% YTD performance of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has not erased its prevailing relative overvaluation. After endorsing AMD as a buy 44 times, this no. 45 article is now a sell recommendation. My hypothesis is that AMD is a sell due to its bloated 48.47x forward GAAP P/E. AMD is not a GARP stock. My forecast is that the negative price momentum for AMD could worsen. The -59.36% YTD performance is despite AMD's excellent quarterly revenue and net income. AMD is losing market share in x86 processors for laptops and desktop PCs.

The client segment's Q3 2022 revenue is down 40% at $1 billion. This segment also posted a -3% operating loss.

AMD.com

The PC business is again on a downward trend. Losing market share in a shrinking industry is a double whammy for AMD. This company is already burdened by being the worst-performing semiconductor stock of the year.

financecharts.com

The November 2022 projection says the global semiconductor industry's revenue is going to be around $618 billion in 2022. It will drop to $596 billion in 2023. This estimate could get worse due to the World Bank's warning of a global recession in 2023. Bloomberg's December 20, 2022 survey of 38 economists suggests there's now a 70% chance of a recession for the United States. A recession usually means layoffs and lower sales for big and small businesses. There's little chance that PC sales could shoot up higher when there is a global recession expected next year.

I think you should cash out your capital gains on AMD before it drops some more. AMD is a sell because it has quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year market share losses on personal computer processors.

Mezha.Media

This market share data is important. The x86 processors still dominate the $88.54 billion global PC processor industry. It is a disincentive to hold on to AMD when it is again losing market share against Intel (INTC). AMD is a seller because Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are now also selling ARM-based desktop and laptop computers. ARM-based processors on Windows and macOS computers are headwinds against Intel and AMD.

It is estimated that 13.9% of laptops sold in 2023 will use ARM processors. AMD and Intel have ARM licenses. My fearless assessment is that Intel and AMD are not going to start making or selling ARM-based processors for the PC or data center industries.

I doubt if AMD's Ryzen products could compete against Intel's x86 processors for Chromebooks. Unlike the projected drop in notebook and desktop PC sales, the $27.1 billion Chromebook industry still touts a 7% CAGR.

AMD is Not Going To Get ARM-ed Soon

AMD announced last year that it was ready to make ARM-based processors. I checked, and there are still no commercial AMD ARM-based processors for the PC and data center markets. There's no update on the October 2021 rumor that Microsoft and AMD are collaborating on making a laptop processor based on ARM Cortex-X. Qualcomm (QCOM) is still the sole supplier of ARM processors for Microsoft's Surface-branded computers. My takeaway is that AMD is not going to hurt its own x86 Ryzen CPU business by joining the team promoting ARM-based computers.

AMD can bundle its discrete Radeon GPUs with its x86 Ryzen processors when it wholesales them to PC OEMs. AMD and Intel enjoy a duopoly on x86 processors. There is no compelling reason for them to join the dozens of ARM Holdings customers that could make ARM-based processors.

MediaTek and Qualcomm have years of experience making ARM-based processors. AMD's total cash right now is only $5.59 billion. It cannot waste billions of dollars competing against the best ARM processors from Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF).

Other Headwinds

AMD is a leading vendor of x86 processors and graphics processing units (GPUs). It is a market aberration that AMD has a forward P/E of 48.47x while its main foundry partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC (TSM), only has 11.69x. I opine AMD's future prosperity is also under the dark cloud of the China threat. This could stop TSMC's ability to produce Ryzen and Radeon products for AMD. TSMC's Executive Chairman Mark Liu already told CNN that TSMC would be rendered not operable if China invaded Taiwan.

AMD has no factories to fabricate its own semiconductor products. TSMC's upcoming $12 billion factory in Arizona will only be able to manufacture 5-nanometer products in 2024. The plan to open a TSMC factory in Germany is still a rumor. It could push through, but it will still be several years before TSMC's manufacturing capacity is not under threat from China's communist leaders and generals.

AMD is the no. 3 customer of TSMC. I speculate it won't get preferential treatment as much as the No. 1 customer, Apple. The report last year was that Nvidia (NVDA) had prepaid $7 billion to TSMC. It was supposedly to secure the N5 or 5nm production for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs.

Statista.com Premium

I think you should cash out your gains while you still can. AMD is still +521% since my no. 43 buy recommendation in 2018. My August 12, 2021, strong buy recommendation for AMD was also a winner. Unfortunately, investors eventually realized AMD paid $50 billion in an all-stock deal for Xilinx on February 14. Xilinx was on track to be a $4 billion-a-year company. Based on the chart below, the majority of AMD bulls took profits and ran away after the Xilinx deal was completed.

Seeking Alpha

I speculate investors are not impressed with AMD's TTM revenue CAGR of 53.70%. They focused more on the -42.73% TTM net income and the 30.15% TTM total assets.

Seeking Alpha

I believe AMD is a sell because, as of December 15, 2022, the number of shorted shares shot up by 8.3%. These shorts are probably why technical or emotional indicators are still gloomy for AMD. This stock's depressed RSI is currently just 39.18. It has been below the neutral RSI level of 50 since mid-December.

The exponential, or "emotional," moving averages indicator is also bearish on AMD. This stock's closing price was $62.57. This is below its 5-day EMA of $63.95 and 13-day EMA of $66.14. AMD's beatdown trend is so cruel that it has generated a short-term bearish trade alert called Stochastic Oversold Buried. It means the fast stochastic of AMD is below 20 and has been so for the past five trading days. AMD's fast stochastic right now is only 9.95. Kindly study the screenshot below. The stochastic indicator will only go bullish on a particular stock if the fast stochastic is 80 or higher for six consecutive trading days.

stockta.com

AMD's Gaming segment's Q3 revenue was $1.6 billion (+14% Y/Y). Sadly, Radeon's GPU business is still struggling against Nvidia and Intel. Jon Peddie Research's Q3 GPU report says AMD only has 8% market share in discrete GPUs. This is just 4% ahead of newcomer Intel's share. The 8% market share in discrete GPUs is a big black eye for AMD. The Q2 Jon Peddie Research report said AMD used to have a 20% market share in discrete GPUs.

Discrete GPU shipments in Q3 2022 are only 14 million, a big drop from Q3 2021's 24 million units. AMD's consumer GPU business is going to have a serious headwind from Intel's Arc 770 GPUs. The overvaluation of Nvidia and AMD is not going to last in a global recession year. The Arc 770 GPU from Intel is already competitive.

Like Nvidia's Gaming segment's Q3 misery, AMD's consumer GPUs has a headwind from GPU-centric crypto miners dumping their used GPU cards this year. Nvidia already admitted it has excess inventory of GPUs since Q2. Ethereum's September switch to proof-of-stake has made ETH GPU mining no longer feasible.

The big drop in Q3 net income coincided with the oversupply of used and new GPU cards. AMD's quarterly net income dropped to $60 million in Q3. AMD's TTM net income is now below 10% despite its $5.3 billion Q3 revenue being 29% Y/Y.

Seeking Alpha

I do not encourage adventurous traders to short AMD. This company has a strong balance sheet because the Xilinx deal was an all-stock deal. AMD has $5.59 billion in total cash, and its net operating cash flow is $3.82 billion. AMD announced an $8 billion share repurchase program last February. Shorting cash-rich companies could lead to unlimited losses.

Upside Potential?

Technical indicators already convinced me there's no near-term upside for AMD. Going forward, AMD could build on its growing market share for x86 server processors. AMD now commands a 17.5% share in x86 server processors. Two years ago, AMD's server processor market share was only 6.6%.

AMD's Data Center posted a Q3 revenue of $1.6 billion, up 45% Y/Y. This fast-growing segment could help AMD improve its TTM net income margin of 9.96%. AMD can bundle Pensando DPUs and Xilinx Alteo FPGA accelerators with EPYC server processors and AMD Instinct M200 GPUs.

The $17.89 billion global data center accelerator market is growing at a 25% CAGR. In comparison, the $36.3 billion gaming hardware industry only has a 4.6% CAGR until 2030.

The Christmas shopping holiday could also probably help AMD's laptop and desktop processor sales this Q4. The other upside catalyst could be AMD and Nvidia collaborating on helping the growth of other GPU-friendly crypto currencies. AMD could use some of that $5.59 billion to promote GPU-friendly Monero or Dogecoin. The Radeon brand of GPUs is still considered among the best for GPU crypto mining. Intel has not made any announcements that it is interested in selling crypto-centric GPUs.

My speculation is AMD could trade above $70 if CEO Su makes an impressive spiel about the new Zen 4 processors and RDNA3 GPUs at the CES Las Vegas event. These new products could help AMD regain the market share it lost on x86 PC processors and discrete GPUs.

Lastly, the AI/data center strategy of AMD needs a software framework that could equal Nvidia's CUDA or Intel's OpenVino and OneAPI. My opinion is that the ROCm Open System is not yet an answer to CUDA.

Final Thoughts

The Piotroski F-score is my number-one metric when evaluating a stock. AMD is a sell because its F-score is now just 3. This is a big drop from its December 2021 F-score of 6. An F-score of 3 usually implies poor value. I opine AMD is poorly valued at 48x forward GAAP P/E.

A very low F-score could also be due to emerging inefficiencies. AMD's TTM ROE, ROA, and ROC are significantly lower than their 5-year averages.

Seeking Alpha

Technical indicators are still bearish. I think this stock could decline more if AMD again misses that non-GAAP $0.67 Q4 2022 EPS estimate. The stock could drop below $55 if Jon Peddie Research and Mercury Research's upcoming reports reveal decreased market shares for AMD.

There's no compelling reason to hold on to AMD. It does not pay dividends. AMD is a pricey growth stock. My takeaway is that it deserves a forward P/E valuation of 22x. I guesstimate that AMD could end 2022 with an actual EPS of $2. My fair value for AMD is therefore only $44.

Yes, you may ignore my sell rating and follow the consensus buy rating of 31 Wall Street analysts. Their average price target for AMD is $89.43. Their contrarian optimism in the face of AMD's continuing dive is commendable.

Seeking Alpha

I opine that the $50 billion Xilinx deal busted the bubble that gave AMD a market cap of $190 billion earlier this year. This is alright because Xilinx is helping AMD achieve $1.6 billion/quarter on data center sales.