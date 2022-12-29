Growth And Tech Stocks In 2023: Why Elon Musk Could Be The Ace Here

Summary

  • As we near the close of 2022, we discuss what growth and tech investors need to consider after a hugely underwhelming year.
  • FAANG/FANMAG stocks have significantly underperformed the S&P 500. Energy's resurgence against Tech could inflict more pain if the trend change is decisive.
  • While Elon Musk's antics have likely not pleased many (including some of his closest supporters), growth and tech investors might need him to get us out of this malaise.
  • Whether the market anticipates a severe or mild recession could be reflected in how Tesla and its sector peers perform moving ahead.
Wall Street Bear Market Crisis

wildpixel

FAANG/FANMAG Underperformed In 2022

As we approach the final trading days of 2022, it's time to reflect on positioning our growth and tech portfolios for 2023, given the Fed's hawkish stance through 2023.

Chart
Data by YCharts

FAANG or FANMAG

XLK/XLE price chart (monthly)

XLK/XLE price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, META, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

