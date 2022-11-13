What I Learned From My Biggest Losers Of 2022

Dec. 31, 2022 9:00 AM ETVNQ, AVB, BX, STAR, SAFE, BSRTF5 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2022 was a tough year for all of us.
  • REITs dropped particularly heavily.
  • We discuss some of our biggest losers and lessons to learn from them.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Young Boy Businessman Wears Sad Face

RichVintage

Over the long run, our real estate investment trust ("REIT") investing strategy at High Yield Landlord has generated very attractive rates of return.

In late 2016, I decided to move all my real estate investments to Interactive Brokers to

High Yield Landlord performance until recent correction

High Yield Landlord performance until recent correction

Chart
Data by YCharts

BSR REIT apartment community

BSR REIT

Chart
Data by YCharts

For the next 50 members: we have lowered our membership rate by 75% and we are also offering a limited-time 2-week free trial. We only have a limited number of discounted spots left so if you ever thought of joining us, now is the time to act!

High Yield Landlord is the biggest and best-rated real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews. We are currently sharing all our favorite real estate investment opportunities for 2023 and you don't want to miss them.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

                                     First come. First served.

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
56.51K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CORE PORTFOLIO + RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO + INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.