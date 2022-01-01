2022 Review: U.S. Equity Sectors

Dec. 29, 2022 3:50 PM ETXLE, XLU, XLP, XLV, XLI, XLF, XLB, XLRE, XLK, XLY, XLC, SPY
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • Annual returns for equity sectors are always a study in contrasts, but the blowout performance of energy stocks in 2022 is unusually divergent vs. the rest of the field, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
  • XLE’s surge this year is far above the other sector results, which are mostly negative year to date.
  • Active strategies that have delivered strong results this year probably owe the good fortune in some degree (perhaps a large degree) to holding energy shares.

Annual review in 2022, business, customer review. Review evaluation time for inspection assessment auditing. Review for learning, improvement, planning and development. End of year business concept.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Annual returns for equity sectors are always a study in contrasts, but the blowout performance of energy stocks in 2022 is unusually divergent vs. the rest of the field, based on a set of proxy ETFs.

With just

2022 Review: U.S. Equity Sectors

2022 Review: U.S. Equity Sectors

2022 Review: U.S. Equity Sectors

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.81K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.