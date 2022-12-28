The 9 Best 4+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For 2023

Summary

  • Dividend growth blue-chips are the best performing assets in history.
  • There are no more dependable dividend growth blue-chips for the 2023 recession than dividends aristocrats.
  • There are nine 4+% yielding dividend aristocrats with 10+% long-term return potential that are potentially great buys for 2023.
  • Combined they yield a very safe 5.5% protected by a BBB+ credit rating, 42-year dividend growth streak, and 68th global long-term risk management percentile from S&P.
  • They are collectively 34% undervalued, trading at 12.6X earnings and have 61% upside to fair value. Analysts expect 72% returns in the next two years, 3X more than the S&P. Combined with the right ETFs; you can create a 5.1% yielding ZEUS portfolio that can deliver 10% long-term returns but with 12% average peak declines in even the most extreme market crashes.
Happy New Year 2023.

LUMIKK555/iStock via Getty Images

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, December 28th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What's going to happen in the stock market in 2023? After a brutal year for both the stock and bond market in 2022, this is

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, VFC, ENB, FMS, SWK, FRT, ESS, SCHD, DBMF, EDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MO, VFC, ENB, FMS, SWK, FRT, ESS, SCHD, and DBMF in our portfolios.

