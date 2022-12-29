JoeLena

There's been much criticism surrounding Catherine Wood's ARK Invest. The fund's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) has been in the firing line this year after losing over two-thirds of its market value.

Billionaire Daniel Loeb recently criticized Wood's funds, calling them 'stonk holders'. Whether you believe in ARK's mandate probably depends on your investment philosophy and understanding of risk attribution.

Today's article analyzes the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF's quantitative attributes. Additionally, a cross-sectional analysis is performed to explain the fund's returns relative to various market circumstances.

Quantitative Measures

Management Skills

As mentioned, Catherine Wood's management team has faced loads of subjective criticism this year because investors have suffered tremendous losses. However, we decided to assess matters quantitatively to keep things objective.

Overall, the fund needs more managerial prowess. I attached a workbook at the end of the section, displaying our findings. But let's run through a few of them for context.

Firstly, the fund's Sharpe and Sortino ratios are in tatters, both displaying negative numbers. The prior measures upside gains relative to volatility, while the latter observes downside losses concerning volatility. Even though the fund has experienced negative returns since its inception, its excess volatility is of concern.

Furthermore, ARKF's information ratio is tremendously disappointing. A negative information ratio implies that the fund has onboarded more risk than the broader equity market while displaying worse returns. It doesn't matter how you slice it; this isn't something to overlook–for example, they could've hedged with derivatives to phase out growth stock headwinds. The IR ratio is often referred to as the "skill ratio," and ARKF's negative IR displays a lack of quality management.

Lastly, we think the fund's conditional value-at-risk is extremely disappointing. Conditional VaR provides a summation of the value-at-risk per additional asset added to the portfolio. ARKF's holdings are highly correlated, which means diversification is hard to come by.