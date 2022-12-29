ARKF: A Quantitative Analysis Spells Trouble

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • ARK's Fintech Innovation ETF could be in serious trouble from a managerial vantage point as poor downside risk measures have led to negatively skewed returns.
  • The ETF's allocation implies it's an investment product that speculates on hypothetical residual value instead of measurable returns.
  • A Smart Beta analysis reveals short-term mean reversion. However, long-term reversion remains astray.
  • Unless the economy recovers sharply, this ETF will likely continue to shed value due to its high-beta features.
  • Strong Sell assigned with a semi-annual horizon.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Noah"s Ark

JoeLena

There's been much criticism surrounding Catherine Wood's ARK Invest. The fund's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) has been in the firing line this year after losing over two-thirds of its market value.

VBN

Seeking Alpha

Billionaire Daniel Loeb

View as PDF
Portfolio Visualizer Fund Information
111

VBN

Author in Portfolio Visualizer

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Seeking Alpha

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.36K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis/Smart Beta, Neural Networks, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Investment Horizon: Semi-Annual Coverage.

This is Independent Research and Not Financial Advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.