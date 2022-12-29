EXD: Merger Arbitrage Opportunity

Summary

  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is set to be merged into its larger sister fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund.
  • The merger is still subject to shareholder approval.
  • The two CEFs now exhibit significantly diverging premiums to NAV.
  • A retail investor can now monetize the difference and the view that the merger will occur.
  • This article covers CEFs.

Two Teams

wildpixel

Thesis

We recently wrote about the merger proposal between Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE:EXD) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). ETV is the larger, better-known name with an impressive track record. While the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

