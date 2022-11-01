Gold Rush 2.0: New Found Gold Corp. Set For A Solid 2023

Dec. 29, 2022 4:37 PM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFG:CA), NFGCGDXJ
Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Marketplace

Summary

  • New Found Gold Corp. is a junior gold exploration company operating in Newfoundland, Canada, which is considered a top-rated mining jurisdiction.
  • In 2022, the company made multiple high-grade discoveries at its Queensway Project, including Keats West and Lotto North, and drilled a record-breaking 184,911 meters.
  • New Found Gold Corp. has plans to expand its exploration efforts in 2023, with a focus on its Queensway South property and the Appleton and JBP faults.
  • The Gold Bull Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Mining operator on mining machine, underground mine mesh.

Juan Jose Napuri

Chart

YCharts

This is an update on New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC), a company that is a major part of my portfolio. I've been an investor in this company for a few years now, starting with my

New Found Gold news

New Found Gold

News release

New Found Gold

News release

New Found Gold

Get access to the best gold and silver stock picks, expert analysis, and a real-life gold portfolio with a subscription to The Gold Bull Portfolio. As a subscriber, you'll receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, including a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on over 120 miners and real-time portfolio updates. Plus, save 37% on an annual subscription and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make money in the gold and silver sector – subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
13.84K Followers
Access to my personal gold portfolio and build your own winning portfolio.

Private investor with 10+ years experience investing in commodities and hard assets, mainly gold & silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.