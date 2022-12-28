NIO: Pain Will End

Dec. 29, 2022 4:48 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)TSLA, XPEV6 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Marketplace

Summary

  • NIO reported a disappointing December monthly EV delivery estimate of ~14,763.
  • China has finally pulled away from a zero-Covid policy causing a short-term impact to supply chains and production, leading to a major economic reopening in 2023.
  • The stock held recent lows and is extremely cheap at only 1.2x forward sales targets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

China is now taking steps to move away from zero-Covid policies, but the process will clearly be painful for Chinese stocks in the months ahead. NIO (NYSE:NIO) is a potential global force in the EV market, but

Finviz Chart

Source: FinViz

NIO Monthly Deliveries chart

Source: CnEVPost

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
39.79K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.