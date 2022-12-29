Silicon Motion: Why I'm (Mostly) Passing On A Merger Arb With ~68.63% Upside

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Marketplace

Summary

  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is being acquired for ~$90 per share.
  • It trades at a deep discount to the takeout price.
  • If the deal closes there is 68.63% upside.
  • I'm passing on Silicon Motion Technology shares for now.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Special Situation Report. Learn More »

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is being acquired by MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) for $93.45 per share and 0.388 shares of Max Linear. The latter trades at $32.67, so that means another $12.67 per share. That adds up to $106.12. The merger was

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

consensus EPS estimates SIMO

consensus EPS estimates SIMO (Seeking Alpha)

consensus EPS revisions

consensus EPS revisions (Seeking Alpha)

I write the Special Situation Report. I look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. The point is to make money with risks under control. Check it out here. Follow me on Twitter here 

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.36K Followers
Professional risk-taker focused on smart bets and risk control.
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p$ker (I'm not that immature but the real word gets censored) professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a balanced position, long and short an equal amount of SIMO options over different time frames. I'm also looking to add tactical put-spread exposure.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.