SoFi Technologies: It May Get Worse For This Penny Stock

Dec. 29, 2022 5:45 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)12 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s CEO purchased a boatload of shares in the fintech in December.
  • The chart profile has, despite those transactions, further disintegrated.
  • Valuation multiple continues to be excessive.

Man at the ATM withdrawing money with smartphone

martin-dm

This year, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has taken a significant valuation hit. The stock has fallen 72% year-to-date, and despite the fact that the company's CEO doubled down on SOFI in December, I believe SOFI will challenge its recent 52-week

Member Growth

Member Growth (SoFi Technologies)

Moving Average

Moving Average (StockCharts.com)

Insider Trading

Insider Trading (Secform4.com)

PS Ratio

PS Ratio (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.36K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.