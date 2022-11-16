The Fortune Teller's Predictions For 2023

Summary

  • We don't like (and usually don't try) to set an end-of-year target for the S&P 500, because frankly this isn't something that contributes to (or affects) the way we operate.
  • Although we didn't set any level for the SPX a year ago, we still managed to outperform the index by nearly 30% this year (our FMP is up ~9% YTD).
  • Since Seeking Alpha set this challenge, we're standing up to it. Nonetheless, our main message for 2023 isn't the exact target we set but the "risk off" environment that still prevails.
  • We believe that where the SPX may end 2023 very much depends on how quickly the market reaches a bottom. That, of course, is if the market finds a bottom in 2023 at all.
Magnifying glass and 2023 with outlook word

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Previously we promised to "share extracts from our weekly reviews." This article is part of that effort, and this is taken from analysis originally published for Wheel of Fortune's subscribers on Dec. 13-14.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No

Following a nice rally that spanned over seven weeks, the month of December - particularly last (<span>trading</span>) week - has been putting sticks in the wheels

Bloomberg

the recent rally was so strong that it nearly took the S&P 500 from a bear-market to a bull-market territory within a blink of (<span>baking</span>) a (Thanksgiving/Halloween) pie.

Y-Charts

Everybody is waiting for (and counting on) Santa to save this year, however it's important to note that he tends not to show up during bear markets.

TopDown Charts

looking at the MTD sector performance, it doesn't look like Santa is anywhere near "StockMarket town" (at least) so far in December.

HedgeEye

Recent retracement has been broad-based, with all sectors and 62 out of 68 industries in the S&P 1500 Index posting negative MTD returns.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Bloomberg, Charles Schwab, Author

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

The Average True Range ("ATR") of the SPX over the last 7 CPI release trading dates has been nearly twice as wide as it's (on average) for a non-CPI day. Moreover, during the last 3 CPI release trading dates average ATR is circa 200 points, or ~5% daily-range assuming SPX ~4000.

Quantifiable Edges

Now you know why everybody is anxious ahead of tomorrow, with most everybody expecting some serious action and extreme volatility. Anxious, but totally confused...

Bloomberg

43.5% of respondents to the US Survey of Professional Forecasters expect negative GDP growth one year from now.

The Macro Compass

Cleveland Fed inflation nowcast forecasts 7.5%.

Cleveland Fed

last month's actual CPI figure was the first downside surprise after 9 consecutive upside surprises compared to the Cleveland Fed estimate.

Cleveland Fed

Based on preliminary Michigan survey of consumers, forward 12 month US inflation expectations fell from 4.9% in November to 4.6% in December - the lowest level in 15 months.

Bloomberg

Historically, when inflation in a given year was lower than the preceding year, SPX climbed 12.6% on average. When inflation was higher, SPX was up only 5.8% on average.

Carson

although PPI figures (published last Friday) came in higher than expected, the trend of the 3-month Y/Y change is now running at the slowest pace in two years (since December 2020).

Charles Schwab, Bloomberg

PPI Manufacturing component fell again (by 0.3%) in November for the 6th-straight month. We need to go back to 2019 in order to see the last time we had six consecutive monthly declines for this component.

Charles Schwab, Bloomberg

Economic Calendar: This week’s data releases with estimates and prior reading

Charles Schwab, Bloomberg

Investors bet that Powell will take the leg off the pedal even before 5%. If they're correct, we're due for a 50bps hike this week (per consensus), another 25bps in January, and actually this is it. No more hikes then after. Moreover, investors believe that shortly after Powell stop hiking he will start cutting quickly, all the way down to ~3%.

Bloomberg

Why Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Is the Winner, No Matter the Election Results

Barron's

Fed Funds Rate ("FFR") hasn't peaked yet [Everybody agrees with that] It takes, on average, 11 months from FFR peak to the first rate cut.

Bloomberg

when we look at the upcoming rotation of voting members, it looks as if the FOMC is going to be slightly more dovish starting next month.

Pictet

the global Housing Market which is suffering from some of the largest Y/Y losses since the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC")

BofA

Taking into consideration how high mortgage rates already are - and how higher they may climb if tightening policies aren't coming to an end soon - the housing market seems vulnerable to further downside.

JPM

Tracking Tech Layoffs

Visual Capitalist

Both "leading indicators" and "co-incident" gauges already triggered the "recession probability" barometer, suggesting that a recession is now a matter of when (only a few months down the road), not if.

RecessionAlert

The probability of a US recession over the next 12 months, based on the 3-month/10-year US Treasury spread is 80%

Barclays

Speaking of the 3-month/10-year US Treasury spread, it's remarkable how fast this spread (orange line) has caught down with the 2-year/10-year US Treasury spread (blue line).

Charles Schwab, Bloomberg

over the past seven recessions, the 3-month/10-year spread has turned negative 15 months, on average, before an actual recession started.

Bloomberg

"CPI Day" promised to bring extreme volatility to the stock market - and it did, however nowhere near the 4%-5% move up that JPMorgan forecasted for a +7.1% Y/Y change.

JPMorgan

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Steve Deppe, CMT

Steve Deppe, CMT

Despite the encouraging inflation report, and in-spite of an intra-day move above the downtrend line, another S&P 500's attempt to break & stay/close above its year-old resistance has failed - a sign of technical weakness.

Jesse Colombo

79.4% chance of 50 bps at tomorrow's FOMC policy decision

CME

Over the past eight tightening cycles the Fed didn't stop hiking rates before the FFR was higher than CPI Y/Y change.

Carson

following the last two FOMC meetings stocks sold off on both the rate hike day (-2.1% on average) as well as on the next day (-1.0% on average).

Carson

ImageNot only has the 30-DMA of CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio moving up like crazy over the past year, but its currently at the highest level since April 2020 (peak of COVID panic). Prior to that, we saw such a high level in December 2008.

Bloomberg

At the start of this trading week: Only 6 sectors were above their 200-DMA (mediocre sector breadth). Only 3 sectors had a rising long-term price trend. Only 1 sector was above its August high.

Willie Delwiche

Willie Delwiche

Willie Delwiche

S&P 500's TTM P/E is ~21.8x. With the 10-Year US Treasury Yield ("UST10Y") at ~3.45%, that multiple falls in the 86th percentile, suggesting we're still at "too expensive" territory.

SoFi

Historically, SPX bottomed (on average) only after the start of a recession. Therefore, if a recession is upon us in 2023, a new bear-market low is likely still ahead of us.

Ned Davis Research

IF and WHEN stocks "decide" to dig themselves a new low, 3000 isn't only a reasonable target fundamentally (=EPS ~$200 X ~15x Multiple) but surely technically (exactly where the long-term support line is)

StockCharts

3000 is roughly where the SPX may land if it moves from the upper end to the lower end of the downtrend band.

StockCharts

3200 is the where the SPX finds support on the weekly chart (if and when 3400 breaks down)

TradingView

looking over the past 20 years, analysts' year-end targets for SPX have overestimated actual closing levels by ~8.3%.

FactSet

there's little consensus in the "2023 consensus" with strategists' SPX targets exhibiting their widest dispersion since 2009.

Bloomberg

Nasdaq-100 (<span>NDX</span>) needs to decline 20-25% to reach low multiples similar to previous bear-markets, e.g. 2015 and 2018.

Morgan Stanley

Despite falling inflation and rate cuts, stocks fell during each and every single downturn and only bottomed after a recession started. At the moment, recession is a high likelihood scenario (perhaps inevitable) and downward earning revisions is a near certainly scenario for 1Q/2023.

Bloomberg

Duncan Leading Indicator, which is the ratio of real durable goods spending and fixed investment to real final demand, is also flashing recession.

Haver

liquidity drives stocks. And right now, liquidity is evaporating: Fed is hiking rates at an unprecedented pace/magnitude, US total credit Y/Y growth has turned negative, and QT (=shrinking the balance sheet) is ongoing.

Longview Economics

Such pace of tightening as Financial Conditions are going through these days has always led to a recession.

Hedgeye

Downward earning revisions have barely begun and MS already expects SPX EPS 2023 to decline ~20%.

Morgan Stanley

Right now, the traditional 60 (<span>stocks</span>)/40 (<span>bonds</span>) portfolio is suffering its 2nd-worse Y/Y return with data going back all the way to 1950. Only in 1974 60/40 investors suffered more than they do this tear.

Paul de Jong

If 2022 is a very rare year for the bonds+stocks combination, it's extremely unlikely for 2023 to be (just as) bad too.

Bloomberg, Lombard Odier

Over the past 35 trading days (ending on Dec. 9), the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (<span>AGG</span>) delivered a total return of 6.2%.

StockCharts

If we hit an average recession in 2023, here's what we should expect: Length of recession: 13 months. From start of recession until market bottom: 8 months. From market bottom until end of recession: 5 months. Probability for stocks to bottom during the recession: 86.7% SPX performance: -6.4% [Past 3, all in 21st century, recessions: -13.5%]

Schroders

Although the risk for a back-to-back down year is only 9% - never say never!

Ben Carlson

There can be 3 (1939-1941, 2000-2002) and even 4 (1929-1933) consecutive losing years for stocks (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SP500' title='S&P 500 Index'>SP500</a>), but this is quite rare.

Ben Carlson

As for bonds (UST10Y), even 2 consecutive losing years are rare and only happened 3 times over the past 95 years (1955-1956, 1958-1959, 2021-2022).

Ben Carlson

Sentiment of retail investors is hovering near all-time lows.

Unknown

Bears outweigh Bulls in the AAII Sentiment Poll for the longest time ever.

Charlie Bilello

Even the permanently-bullish Wall Street analysts are throwing the towel on 2023.

Bloomberg

SPX gains 24.6% (on average) on the year that follows a negative midterm year, with no false signals (=a perfect 8 out of 8 score).

Carson

Stocks have historically been a leading indicator of the economy

Capital Group

Short-Term: If In Doubt, Move Out

Schroders

Long-Term: If In Doubt, Zoom Out

Unknown

Cutting losses isn't always the right/suggested move but it musts always be a move to consider!

Unknown

A line chart shows the number of states experiencing negative economic growth from 1979 to October 2022. During the past six recessions, a nationwide contraction started after 26 states, on average, experienced negative growth.

St. Louis Fed

Expected FFR based on FOMC meetings

CME

Not only is the short-term (past year) downtrend line threatening to kill any more above 4000, but the long-term (since 2008 lows, while ignoring the COVID overreaction) is calling for 3000 to be met (at some point).

StockCharts

Top Wall Street strategists give their S&P 500 forecast for 2023

Street Insider

Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023 | Reuters

Reuters

S&P 500 EPS Estimates

Yardeni

Using P/E Ratio to Determine Current US Stock Market Valuation

CMV

