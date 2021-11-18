NWF Group: Cash Rich And Trading At A 15% Free Cash Flow Yield

Dec. 30, 2022 11:27 AM ETNWF Group plc (NWFFF)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • NWF is active in the fuel, food and animal feed sectors. The fuel distribution division is the backbone of the company.
  • NWF runs a conservative balance sheet with a maximum net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2. Right now, the balance sheet has a net cash position.
  • The stock appears cheap. Even if you'd apply a 6x EBITDA multiple, the stock should be 50% higher.
  • The 3% dividend yield is based on a payout ratio of just 20%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Great Bell of the Great Clock of Westminster, Big Ben Cultural landmark in London, England

Jan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The NWF Group (OTCPK:NWFFF) is a UK-based fuel distributor and animal feed manufacturer and distributor, while its third division, Food, takes care of storage and distribution of third party goods. The company is currently trading at 7 times

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Three Main Pillars

NWF Group Investor Relations

Food Division Breakdown

NWF Group Investor Relations

Three Main Divisions

NWF Group Investor Relations

Income Statement

NWF Group Investor Relations

Exceptional Cost Breakdown

NWF Group Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

NWF Group Investor Relations

Detailed Operating Cash Flow Breakdown

NWF Group Investor Relations

UK Fuel Market

NWF Group Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
17.7K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.