Coursera: Investing For The Long Term

Dec. 29, 2022 9:27 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
37 Followers

Summary

  • I anticipate a shortage of workers and an increase in the demand for education through digital platforms.
  • Digital tools are the way of the future when it comes to education.
  • Superior content and a freemium model give COUR a leg up on the competition.

Unrecognizable woman wears headphones while attending meeting with co-workers

SDI Productions

Recommendation

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has a strong position in the growing market for online education. The future labor shortages and demand for learning via digital mediums, combined with the current higher education system's difficulties in adapting to these trends, create

Partnership

COUR home page

Valuation

Author’s own calculations

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
37 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.