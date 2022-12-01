January 2023 Currency Outlook

Dec. 29, 2022 9:15 PM ETFXA, FXC, UUP, USDU, UDN, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, CYB, FXB, GBBEF, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.35K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar's bull market appears to have come to a climactic end late in Q3 22 and early Q4.
  • Three main considerations mark the turn of the dollar from valuation levels that were stretched to historic proportions.
  • Looking into 2023, most of the G10 central banks may complete their rate hike cycles around the middle of the year.
  • Although it may not be popular to say, the more likely medium-term outlook is a return to the Great Moderation of slow growth and low-price pressures that characterized the G10 economies before the various systemic shocks.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

The US dollar's bull market appears to have come to a climactic end late in Q3 22 and early Q4. In the last three months of 2022, the G10 currencies, except the Canadian dollar, rose by more than 5% against the greenback. In addition, six

chart: world currency index

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.35K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.