Tesla: Buy The Bloodbath

Dec. 29, 2022 10:29 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)12 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.71K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla has seen an accelerating decline in December with the stock losing 42%.
  • Other controversies surrounding Elon Musk have created negative sentiment overhang, resulting in a soaring short interest for Tesla.
  • However, Tesla has a very attractive valuation and risk profile right now.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

A unique buying opportunity has revealed itself for shares of electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which experienced an intensifying sell-off in December that is putting Tesla on track to its worst month ever. After Tesla lost more than $800B in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Elektrek

Source: Electrek

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: InsideEVs

Source: InsideEVs

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.71K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.