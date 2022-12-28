Tesla: After Sitting On The Sidelines For Years, I'm Finally Diving In

Dec. 29, 2022 11:26 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.87K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla has been a lightning rod for negative criticism this year, driven by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter as well as a dour outlook for car sales.
  • The company has been boosting production, and its market share continues to be growing quickly with low overall penetration.
  • Tesla is logging positive adjusted EBITDA and can be appropriately valued on forward earnings.
  • Looking ahead long-term, Tesla will continue to gain market share in hardware while also expanding software and adjacent services.

Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver"s Death While In Autopilot Mode

Spencer Platt

Perhaps one stock has made more headlines than any other over the past month: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The EV giant has been a true lightning rod for sharp criticism recently, owing to Elon Musk-related drama especially over his sale

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla quarterly production and deliveries

Tesla quarterly production and deliveries (Tesla Q3 investor presentation)

Tesla production capacity

Tesla production capacity (Tesla Q3 investor presentation)

Tesla market share

Tesla market share (Tesla Q3 investor presentation)

Tesla fundamental trends

Tesla fundamental trends (Tesla Q3 investor presentation)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.87K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.