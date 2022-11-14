Tracking Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management Portfolio - Q3 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.18K Followers

Summary

  • Philippe Laffont’s 13F portfolio value increased from $8.26B to $8.61B this quarter.
  • They increased Uber Technologies, Nvidia, and PayPal Holdings while decreasing Tesla, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Snowflake. They also dropped Alibaba Group Holding.
  • Their top three positions are Tesla, Moderna, and Rivian Automotive, and they add up to ~26% of the entire portfolio.

slumbering little tiger

Fly_dragonfly

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Coatue Management’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Coatue’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2022. The 13F

Philippe Laffont - Coatue Management's Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Philippe Laffont - Coatue Management's Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.18K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GRAB, LCID, META, PYPL, RIVN, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.