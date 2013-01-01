Why The Bank Of Japan Blinked

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
178 Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan shocked the market by increasing the band on their Yield Curve Control policy.
  • The policy change was necessary because the BOJ has maintained an accommodative monetary policy despite surging inflation and a weakening yen.
  • The policy change has not had the desired effect of smoothing the yield curve or improving liquidity in Japanese Government Bonds.
Bank of Japan buildings

Manakin

For all of 2022 the developed world has been dealing with the problem of excessive inflation. To combat this trend, the G7 central banks, with the exception of Japan, have reversed their Quantitative Easing policies of the prior decade by raising interest rates and

I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Comments

