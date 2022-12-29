Akoustis Is Entering The Big League

Summary

  • Akoustis' production is ramping up fast but from a small base and is hampered by parts shortage in their main segment, which is slowly easing.
  • The production ramp is set to continue, lowering the cash bleed, but the company is likely to need new funds for its expansion plans in any case.
  • These expansion plans could get a big jolt from the CHIPS Act as early as mid-next year, and this could propel the company onto a different pane.
  • But a recent Tier 1 RF component company customer win in 5G mobile propels the company into the big league.
  • They are still likely to require additional finance, but the company is likely to be worth much more than today in a few years.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is a designer and producer of cutting-edge RF filters based on its proprietary XBAW technology (which we described in greater detail here and here), but is summarized in a slide from their

XBAW tech

AKTS IR presentation

Non-mobile WiFi market

AKTS IR presentation

Mobile RF market dynamics

AKTS IR presentation

Mobile wireless/smartphone

AKTS IR presentation

Network infrastructure

AKTS IR presentation

5G small cell

AKTS IR presentation

Dilution

AKTS Q3-22 10-Q

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AKTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

