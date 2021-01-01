VeriSign: Less Volatility Than Big Names But Keep On Hold (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 30, 2022 3:51 AM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)AMZN, BIDU, GDDY, GOOG, META, QQQ, SPY, TWTR
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
581 Followers

Summary

  • Technology sector has been beaten down in 2022, VeriSign’s correction was not the worst and on par with S&P 500 return YTD.
  • Technical set up indicates indecision which can resolve itself in next 3-4 months.
  • Combined with a steady growth of revenues, a confirmed set-up of VeriSign can bring positive returns with the future flow to the Technology stocks but timing is uncertain.

Planet earth from the space at night . Global network concept

Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Sector and Industry Performance

As for the 1-month relative performance, the Technology sector has been one of the underdogs, having returned a loss of 7.27%, only slightly better than negative 8.4% for Consumer Cyclical.

sectors

1-Month Performance

sectors

1-Week Performance Sectors (Finviz)

technology

1-Month Performance Industries in Technology Sector (Finviz)

industries

1-Week Performance Industries in Technology Sector (Finviz)

YTD returns

Comparison with Competitors and Indexes YTD (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Renko Chart - Daily (TradingView)

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
581 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRSN, EBAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.