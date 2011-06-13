Caterpillar Could Outperform Again In 2023

Dec. 30, 2022 4:50 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)
Summary

  • Caterpillar has bucked the downward trend in the markets during 2022, and we think shares may be resilient (and may even outperform again) during 2023.
  • The primary reason for this view, despite Caterpillar being a cyclical entity heading into recessionary economic conditions, is the firm's pricing power.
  • We've simply been blown away by the strength of its operations, and we think there is more room for price increases across its product suite.
  • We think Caterpillar's share price has upside to the high end of our fair value estimate range, which we will discuss in this note.
  • Caterpillar is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning it has increased its dividend each year for a long time and shares yield ~2% at the moment.

Old yellow bulldozer with caterpillar moving ground with scoop. Blue sky and white clouds in background

WangAnQi/iStock via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has bucked the downward trend in the markets during 2022, and we think shares may be resilient (and may even outperform again) during 2023. The primary reason for this view, despite Caterpillar being a

Caterpillar's financial momentum is impressive.

Caterpillar's financial momentum is impressive.

Key Investment Considerations

Key Investment Considerations

Economic Profit Assessment

Economic Profit Assessment

Valuation Breakdown

Valuation Breakdown

Range of Potential Outcomes

Range of Potential Outcomes

Caterpillar has a nice consecutive annual streak of dividend increases. ME&T = Machinery, Energy & Transportation (excludes Financial Products).

Caterpillar has a nice consecutive annual streak of dividend increases. ME&T = Machinery, Energy & Transportation (excludes Financial Products).

This article was written by

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Comments

