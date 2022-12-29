3 Energy Macro Themes For 2023

Dec. 30, 2022 5:28 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)BORR, CVX, HAL, NINE, OIL, OIS, PBR, PBR.A, PSCE, RYDAF, SHEL, SLB, SPY, TALO, TDW, WTI, XES, XLE, XOM, XOP
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
912 Followers

Summary

  • Oilfield services may outperform E&P.
  • Small-cap oil equities should catch up with large-cap.
  • The capital allocation may be shifting from onshore/short-cycle to offshore/long-cycle.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

As we are bidding farewell to 2022, I wanted to share some high-level thoughts on the energy macro trends I expect to unfold in the new year.

Energy was the top performer in 2021-2022:

Chart
Data by YCharts

After two

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global drilling activity

American Petroleum Institute

Offshore Engineer; article; UK oil and gas offshore licensing round

Offshore Engineer

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Energy; oil & gas; U.S.; Canada; valuation metrics; by quintile

Seeking Alpha screen; Author's calculations

Moody's; oil and gas; credit rating framework

Moody's

Seeking Alpha screen

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha screen

Seeking Alpha

Oilprice.com; article; shale

Oilprice.com

EIA Drilling Productivity Report; Permian

EIA Drilling Productivity Report

EIA Drilling Productivity Report; Bakken

EIA Drilling Productivity Report

U.S. oil well productivity

API, EIA

Petrobras; FPSO; capex plan

Petrobras Corporate Presentation

ADNOC capex plan

upstreamonline.com

Shallow water; drilling; activity

Borr Drilling Q3 Presentation

Chevron capex 2023

Energy Intelligence

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
912 Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB, OIS, WTI, TALO, TDW, XOM, BORR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.