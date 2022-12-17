My 5 Favorite, Undervalued Investments For Year-End 2022

Dec. 30, 2022 6:05 AM ETAVB, C, ENLAY, ESS, MDT, VZ5 Comments
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • The time has come to take a look at my portfolio and see where to cut, and where to invest. The market is ripe for investing, and there are opportunities.
  • There are opportunities in almost every sector out there. In this article, I'll show you some of my current favorite ones.
  • Market declines are excellent opportunities to build positions in only the best companies - and here are my top 5.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Mid adult man checking financial information on a smart phone while doing his bookkeeping

tdub303

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha around Christmas of 2022.

Dear subscribers,

It's been a very exciting sort of year, looking at the current Christmas period and going back 12 months. Certainly, there's been a lot of horrors - and

Verizon Valuation

Verizon Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Verizon Upside

Verizon Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

ESS Forecast

ESS Forecast (F.A.S.T graphs)

MDT Valuation

MDT Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

Medtronic IR

Medtronic IR (Medtronic IR)

C IR

C IR (C IR)

F.A.S.T graphs C upside

F.A.S.T graphs C upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Enel IR

Enel IR (Enel IR)

Enel Upside

Enel Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

In the marketplace service, our contributors provide full-length articles with in-depth reasoning and clear stances, including stated investment alternatives, as opposed to the somewhat more limited free pieces published here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
28.98K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVB, C, ENLAY, ESS, MDT, VZ, BASFY, BX, HDELYC, INJJF, LNC, MFC, MURGY, TLTZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.