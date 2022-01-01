Blue Bird: Not Optimistic Short Term, But Further Out Looks Promising

Dec. 30, 2022 6:49 AM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.85K Followers

Summary

  • I think management is overly optimistic in the short term based on economic conditions that aren't as clear as they may think.
  • Its heavy exposure to government funding could result in delays in deploying funding, which could result in uneven reporting periods in 2023.
  • Assuming steel prices remain modest, it's going to be a strong tailwind in 2023, especially much of its backlog commanding higher prices.

A close up of a yellow orange school bus with a red stop sign for back to school

ucpage/iStock via Getty Images

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), as company designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses, appears to be in the early stages of sustainably turning its performance around, with tailwinds like improved prices, lower input costs from steel, and the increasing number of government

Blue Bird Inventory Levels

Investor Presentation

Blue Bird Q4 and FY Financial Results

Investor Presentation

Blue Bird Old Backlog

Investor Presentation

Blue Bird Softening Steel Prices

Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.85K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.