Summary

  • Don’t fear the Fed’s jawbone: they’ve talked tough, played easy, and high inflation is in retreat.
  • The rapid rise of interest rates is done, likely overdone. Rates should stabilize or decrease going forward.
  • The yield curve suggests neither recession nor a bear market till late in 2024.
  • Government spending and debt are not out of control.
  • Cycles suggest a low is coming in January from which the S&P 500 should soar to around 4,795 at the end of 2023 and to a series of new highs in 2024.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Get your buying list ready

Galeanu Mihai

Don't Fear Fed's Jawbone

The Fed has talked tough about inflation. Numerous pundits burnished the Fed's inflation fighting reputation, claiming the Fed aggressively pushed rates higher and is willing to risk recession and job losses

shows how the Fed Funds rate tracks the 3 month t-bill yield with a lag

Economic Leads

Shows difference between 13 week average Fed Funds rate and 13 week average of T-bill rate

Economic Leads

Consumer price index showing growth trends of different periods

Economic Leads

personal consumption expenditure core price index

Economic Leads

Money Supply various measures

Economic Leads

CPI correlation with M2 since 2017

Economic Leads

correlation of Tbond yield with monetary base

Economic Leads

correlation of TBill yield with monetary base

Economic Leads

chart of jobs, indusrial production, real personal consumption and real personal income

Economic Leads

Yield curve and annual GDP growth

Economic Leads

stock market risk indicator and yield curve

Economic Leads

difference in growth rates of GDP and National debt

Economic Leads

return for 200 trading-day period with fitted sine curve

Economic Leads

return for 25 trading-day period with fitted sine curve

Economic Leads

return for 50 trading-day period with fitted sine curve

Economic Leads

Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Comments (4)

