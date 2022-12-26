Copper: Why To Invest In The Physical Metal

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
292 Followers

Summary

  • The long-term fundamentals for copper are very strong.
  • The short-term outlook is clouded by recessionary fears, monetary tightening, and an uncertain Chinese demand.
  • The physical metal could outperform the miners over the next cycle.

Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

Strong long-term fundamentals

I am a long-term copper bull. Assuming that the world does not plunge into the dark ages, copper is setting up for an explosive supply-demand imbalance over the next decade. World demand is expected to double

Projection of global refined copper demand

Projection of global refined copper demand (2022 S&P Global report "The Future of Copper")

Copper price

Copper price (Trading Economics)

Visible copper stocks

Visible copper stocks (Financial Times)

There is no strong relation between LME copper inventories and the copper price

There is no strong relation between LME copper inventories and the copper price (macromicro.me)

Falling average copper grades

Falling average copper grades (Bloomberg)

Copper primary demand vs supply projections

Copper primary demand vs supply projections (Rystad energy)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Deviations from NAV

Deviations from NAV (CPER's website)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
292 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.