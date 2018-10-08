Google Continues Increasing Revenue Despite Threats

Dec. 30, 2022 8:11 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon has been taking digital advertising market share for years, but Google’s revenue keeps climbing, nonetheless.
  • Headlines sometimes underestimate the growth of the digital ad market and overestimate the severity of threats.
  • Google will adjust as new systems like ChatGPT become monetized and take digital advertising market share.

Google website through a magnifying glass

brightstars

Introduction

New systems like ChatGPT will eventually be monetized effectively. In some ways, this will limit Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) market share in digital advertising, but I am optimistic that Google's revenue will continue to grow nicely as

Amazon search

Amazon search (Amazon)

Amazon product searches

Amazon product searches (BriteWire)

Amazon market share

Amazon market share (Financial Times)

Google revenue

Google revenue (Author's spreadsheet from company filings)

Google buybacks

Google buybacks (November 2022 Epsilon Theory stock buyback article)

Google SBC

Google SBC (Author's spreadsheet)

This article was written by

Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
3.72K Followers
I'm an individual investor heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Munger's 1994 USC Business School Speech is something I think about a lot: ### Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return—even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result. ... Another very simple effect I very seldom see discussed either by investment managers or anybody else is the effect of taxes. If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening. If you sit back for long, long stretches in great companies, you can get a huge edge from nothing but the way that income taxes work. ### Feel free to follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/ftreric

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, META, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.