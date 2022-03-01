Kilroy Realty: A Good Company At A Great Price

Jan. 03, 2023 8:00 AM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)1 Comment
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Office REITs have a bad hangover from the COVID pandemic in the form of the WFH (work from home) trend.
  • The glut of office space has created a flight to quality, benefitting Class A property owners.
  • Lab space is still in high demand, benefitting Office REITs with this type of asset.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for Kilroy Realty, an intriguing Office REIT, benefitting from the flight to quality and robust demand for life sciences space.
Warren Buffett is reported to have said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is not necessarily a wonderful

table of values, showing commute times tend to be longer, the larger the city

Hoya Capital Income Builder

table of values, showing CUZ with 100% of assets in Sunbelt, HIW with 94%, and KRC with 100% of assets on the West Coast

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line and bar chart, showing data as described in text, and occupancy leveling out at about 89% nationwide

Hoya Capital Income Builder

company logo

Kilroy Realty

bar chart showing KRC first, followed by BXP, CUZ, and OFC, with ESRT in last place

Kilroy September conference presentation

map of wester U.S., showing KRC assets concentrated in San Francisco (48%), Los Angeles and San Diego (33%), Seattle (15%), and Austin (4%)

Kilroy September conference presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Kilroy investor presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Kilroy investor presentation

table of figures as described in text

Kilroy 10-Q for Q3 2022

table of figures, showing a high of 13% in 2026 and a low of 5% in 2025

Kilroy 10-Q for Q3 2022

pie chart showing 75% of NOI derived from Office, 20% from Life Sciences, and 5% from residential and retail

Kilroy investor presentation

table of figures showing occupany in LA is 86%, San Diego 89%, San Francisco Bay area 93%, and Greater Seattle 99.2%

Kilroy 10-Q for Q3 2022

table of debt maturities, showing just 5.775 million due in 2023, with an average over $400 million the next three years, and $249 million due in 2027, then 63% of the debt due after 2027

KRC 10-Q for Q3 2022

Factor grades for KRC: Valuation B-, Growth C+, Profitability B+, Momentum D, Revisions A

Seeking Alpha Premium

Comments (1)

