Edwards Lifesciences: Catalysts For 2023 And Beyond

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Down 40%+ this year, EW is now trading at levels not seen in years.
  • I believe the sell-off is unjust, and investors over the next few months will benefit immensely.
  • This article will cover why past performance almost guarantees continued success.

Cardiologist doctor examine patient heart functions and blood vessel on virtual interface. Medical technology and healthcare treatment to diagnose heart disorder and disease of cardiovascular system.

ipopba

Introduction

With a cursory look, Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) just looks like an expensive, slow growth medical device company. 'Yes, performance over the past decade or so has been great, but surely that is just due to overvaluation', some may ask. I would care to

A summary Edwards Lifesciences

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of guidance and major milestone for FY22

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of each revenue segment and the growth catalysts

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of current clinical trials underway

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of current headwinds that are lowering growth

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of limited penetration in the mitral/tricuspid market

EW Annual Presentation

A summary of EW's revenue growth

Koyfin

EW's ebitda and net income, with margins

Koyfin

A summary of EW's balance sheet data

Koyfin

A summary of EW's valuation

Koyfin

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.06K Followers
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.