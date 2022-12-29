A New Ligand Is Taking Shape

Dec. 30, 2022 9:06 AM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.78K Followers

Summary

  • Ligand's spinoff of OmniAb has rightsized Ligand as it faces revenue challenges.
  • Ligand's management changes should be productive for it.
  • Several key catalysts are poised to enhance its portfolio to address expected revenue reductions.

Programmed cell death 1 (PD-1, CD279) receptor protein, 3D rende

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

My inaugural Ligand (NASDAQ:LGND) article, 12/2020's "Ligand: Scalable Growth" served as my introduction to this innovative and attractive company. I started out as a fan and continued until my most recent 12/2021, "

Ligand investment thesis

investor,ligand.com

Ligand Q3, 2022 disaggregated revenues

seekingalpha.com

Ligand performance compared to S&P 500

seekingalpha.com

LIGAND M&A ACTIVITY

invesrtor.ligand.com

M&A Opportunity Focus

investor.ligamd.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.78K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGND, OABI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell interests in any company mentioned over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.