FTCS: Reassessing Expensive, Quality-Heavy, Growth-Light Equity Mix

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • FTCS is an index-based fund offering concentrated exposure to U.S. stocks boasting solid cash on the balance sheet, with moderate debt and robust return on equity.
  • FTCS has surprised us to the upside since my previous note, finishing ahead of the bellwether S&P 500 index for four full months in a row.
  • I still see no plausible reason for a Buy rating since I favor value and quality, not only the former or only the latter, and FTCS is short on value.
  • Nevertheless, I find its capital strength formula well-designed and nicely balanced. That is to say, a Hold rating is selected as a golden mean.

New York City

vivalapenler/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is an index-based fund offering concentrated exposure to U.S stocks boasting solid cash on the balance sheet, with moderate debt and robust return on equity, perhaps one of the strongest

Stock rating

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

RJF profitability

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.77K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.