Summary

  • Near-term headwinds like deferred demand due to Hurricane Ian and destocking in leachfield business are expected to impact revenue negatively.
  • In the long run, WMS should continue to witness above market growth rate due to its superior and cost-effective products.
  • Margin outlook is good with resin prices correcting and productivity initiatives.
  • Valuation is attractive.

bull and chart for business or bull market trader concept

niphon

Investment Thesis

Advanced Drainage Systems’ (NYSE:WMS) stock price has corrected significantly from its 52-week high of $153.36 made in August and the stock is currently trading in the low 80s. The company is witnessing inventory destocking in its infiltrator

WMS Revenue Growth Outperformance

WMS Revenue Growth Outperformance (Investor presentation)

WMS Net sales

WMS Net sales (Company data, GS Analytic research)

WMS Adjusted EBITDA margin

WMS Adjusted EBITDA margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research, FY23 estimate is mid-point of management guidance)

Producer price index by industry: Plastic material and Resin Manufacturing

Producer price index by industry: Plastic material and Resin Manufacturing (FRED)

Financial Research firm with focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

