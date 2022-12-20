2023 Outlook: China May Reopen But Keep Your Portfolios Closed

Dec. 30, 2022 10:00 AM ETWMT, TGT, MSFT, TSM, MRK, PFE, GLD, SLV
Hebba Investments profile picture
Hebba Investments
7.33K Followers

Summary

  • Central Bank Monetary Tightening will weigh on markets.
  • Chinese reopening will not come to the rescue and markets will realize this in early 2023.
  • Commodities and risk assets will be hit hard early in the year.
  • Investors need to hold defensive stocks and cash to begin the year.
  • Opportunities in gold and commodities will come as central banks pivot.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

2023 Market & Commodity Outlook

It's that time of year and we'd give our outlook for 2023 and how we are investing our own money. Since we have a background in commodities and run an energy royalty company, we do focus

FED Balance Sheet

FED Balance Sheet

ECB LTRO Operations

ECB LTRO Operations

US Trade with China 2022

US Census Bureau

US Trade with China 2019

US Census Bureau

This article was written by

Hebba Investments profile picture
Hebba Investments
7.33K Followers
I'm an asset manager at Hebba Alternative Investments with a focus on real assets. In my articles I like to focus on events that affect the macro environment for assets (especially gold and silver), and also introduce readers to different metrics that I believe are under-utilized when assessing investments. On a more personal note, I'm a firm believer that there can be honesty, morality, and integrity in finance (though its rare) and i'd like to believe that I stick to those principles. Thus I never "pump and dump" stocks, I always list the securities we own, and I take it very seriously when I recommend a company - I do not want to see any investors/readers lose money because of my recommendations. I'm not always right with recommendations, but investors and readers can know that I always tell the truth (there is no deception) and I eat my own cooking as recommendations are either always owned OR the reason I dont own them is given (usually related to restrictions on stocks I can buy). Advising people in financial matters is a serious issue and integrity is much more important than money to me, but I do believe both can co-exist. You live with money, but after your death you only have your morality and integrity and thus i've made my choice between the two. A bit philosophical for a bio, but I dont think there's a better way to give investors my background than that. We offer investors a free weekly email list detailing gold, silver, and general economic markets which you can sign up for at: http://www.communitysynergy.com/subscribe/hebbainvestments_subscribe.html

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, WMT, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own only small positions in gold and the above mentioned stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.