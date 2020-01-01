Hyzon Motors Is Still Not Filing Its Reports

Dec. 30, 2022 9:55 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), HYZNWCVX1 Comment
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Hyzon is a company that has its own hydrogen fuel cell technology and a production line in Illinois. It is receiving orders for trucks powered by its fuel cells already.
  • Hydrogen has lots of advantages, and it's an interesting prospect, but it is still challenged.
  • The problem with Hyzon is that you can't examine its filings because it's stopped filing them with the SEC, as it apparently 'burdens them unreasonably'.
  • It's possible they have insufficient internal controls and accounting.
  • Picks like Hyzon are just not appropriate in the current environment despite the case for hydrogen. Avoid.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. Concept for emission free eco friendly transportation. Green energy. Fuel filler nozzle to fill hydrogen powered vehicles

No-Mad

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is yet another renewable energy-based vehicle company trading on US exchanges. This one is focused on hydrogen, touting its fuel cell technology and assembly line in Illinois, as well as some credible orders from various companies who want

Hyzon Motors Hydrogen Infrastructure

Hydrogen Infrastructure (Q1 2022 Pres)

hydrogen cost

Better Scale (Q1 2022 Pres)

Hyzon Motors late filing

Late Filing Note (SEC.gov)

HYZN cash flows

Q1 Cash Flow Statement (SEC.gov)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.26K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.