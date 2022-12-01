Enel Is Set To Outperform In 2023

Dec. 30, 2022 10:33 AM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)ESOCF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Enel just announced the Brazilian Celg Distribuicao sale.
  • Debt will be reduced by €1.5 billion, but we should recall a negative net profit effect.
  • We see greater visibility on debt reduction and better-integrated margins. Our valuation is then confirmed.

Enel X Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Cindy Shebley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, we analyzed Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) new strategic plan and we published a follow-up note called 8.2% Dividend Yield In 2023. It is key to report our last conclusive paragraph:

Enel is exiting

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.13K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESOCF, ENLAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.